KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,037 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $47,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,507,000 after purchasing an additional 89,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KLA-Tencor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,281,000 after purchasing an additional 125,142 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in KLA-Tencor by 48.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KLA-Tencor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in KLA-Tencor during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $33,252.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.32, for a total transaction of $340,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,533 shares of company stock worth $2,978,227 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.21.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.24. 127,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $143.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.46%.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

