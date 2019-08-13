Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) will post sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $5.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

KNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. FMR LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,940,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,620,000 after buying an additional 3,944,181 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 194.2% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,395,000 after buying an additional 1,482,400 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,933,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,915,000 after buying an additional 1,009,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,781,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,842,000 after buying an additional 379,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNX traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,564. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.34. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.38%.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

