Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 45.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 30.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 19.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kohl’s from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Kohl’s from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kohl’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

KSS traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,382. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

