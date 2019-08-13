Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 1,257 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $33,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 118.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $260.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.90. 26,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,299. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,299.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.30. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $147.63 and a fifty-two week high of $303.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.50 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,560 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $410,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Scarpelli sold 25,899 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.41, for a total value of $7,210,540.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,937.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,474 shares of company stock valued at $26,822,916 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

