Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 20,973 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $37,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $63,380,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 14,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cooper Companies by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,551,000 after acquiring an additional 54,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 52,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.74, for a total transaction of $16,884,983.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,171,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.29, for a total value of $984,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,678 shares of company stock worth $25,063,536 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO traded up $7.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.90. 2,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,675. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $228.65 and a 52 week high of $343.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.18. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $654.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.91.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

