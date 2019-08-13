Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,520 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $24,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 285.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.36. The company had a trading volume of 376,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.92. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $232.47. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,081,346.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target (up from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup set a $260.00 price target on Air Products & Chemicals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.71.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

