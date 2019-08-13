Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 437,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $30,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 163.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.05.

SYY traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $73.21. 83,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,094. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.68%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.