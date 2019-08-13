Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 11,605 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,605 shares during the quarter. Hess comprises approximately 1.2% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.34% of Hess worth $65,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 66.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,017,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,868,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 225.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,220,000 after acquiring an additional 830,695 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 31.3% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,964,000 after acquiring an additional 557,252 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 128.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,859,000 after acquiring an additional 456,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 23.7% in the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 2,094,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,176,000 after acquiring an additional 400,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.77. 472,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,133. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.47 and a beta of 1.97. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.65.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

HES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.46.

In related news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 30,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,977,583.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,976.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 63,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $4,250,755.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,688 over the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

