Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,572 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Walmart by 6.6% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,224 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 35.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Walmart by 100.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 50,003 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Walmart by 22.2% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in Walmart by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,997,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,763. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $306.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.56.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $134,930,451.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,347,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,580,022.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

