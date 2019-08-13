Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 30,252 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,252 shares during the quarter. Msci accounts for 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Msci were worth $43,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Msci by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,779,000 after acquiring an additional 502,999 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Msci by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,979,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,529,000 after acquiring an additional 363,875 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in Msci by 658.4% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 251,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,833,000 after acquiring an additional 218,456 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Msci in the 1st quarter valued at $31,168,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Msci by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 503,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,171,000 after acquiring an additional 155,548 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.71. 93,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,105. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $134.28 and a 52 week high of $247.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $385.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSCI. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Msci from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Msci from $188.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.63.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

