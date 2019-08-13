Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 3,285 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 304,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark makes up 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.09% of Kimberly Clark worth $40,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 7,903 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $1,028,733.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,210.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 16,848 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.76, for a total value of $2,169,348.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,021.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,281 shares of company stock valued at $8,768,727. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.81.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.93. The company had a trading volume of 20,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,073. The company has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.56. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $140.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

