Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stock Position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,270 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.41% of Proofpoint worth $27,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Proofpoint by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Proofpoint by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,051,195.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,492.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $115,508.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,717.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,872 shares of company stock worth $13,515,421. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFPT shares. BidaskClub cut Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.18.

PFPT stock traded up $4.12 on Tuesday, reaching $117.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,516. Proofpoint Inc has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $132.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

