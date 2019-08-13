Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRN. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Cfra set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Krones has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €73.62 ($85.60).

Shares of KRN traded down €0.82 ($0.95) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €48.50 ($56.40). 42,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €58.48. Krones has a 52-week low of €49.66 ($57.74) and a 52-week high of €108.00 ($125.58). The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.30.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

