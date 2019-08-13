K&S (FRA:SDF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

K&S AG (FRA:SDF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.19. K&S shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 2,557,256 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €15.37.

About K&S (FRA:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

