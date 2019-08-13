KUN Trading Down 9.8% This Week (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, KUN has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KUN token can now be bought for about $7.39 or 0.00067487 BTC on popular exchanges. KUN has a market cap of $14,778.00 and $1,935.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00269154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.79 or 0.01294969 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022003 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00097054 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000436 BTC.

KUN Token Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000 tokens. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io.

KUN Token Trading

KUN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

