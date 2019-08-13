LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued their buy rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACHV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of ACHV stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 12,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,689.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Alistair Stewart bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $63,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences stock. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 73,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Searle & CO. owned approximately 1.09% of Achieve Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.