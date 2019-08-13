Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LAND. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 755 ($9.87) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Liberum Capital lowered Land Securities Group to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 941.73 ($12.31).

Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 756.40 ($9.88) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 825.08. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 764.90 ($9.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 942.60 ($12.32). The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.12.

In other news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 841 ($10.99) per share, with a total value of £39,527 ($51,649.03).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

