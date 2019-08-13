Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Short Interest Update

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,141,200 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 1,362,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 974,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -563.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.27.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,301.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $53,969.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,681,863 shares of company stock valued at $178,760,473 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Laureate Education by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAUR shares. TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

