Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,015,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,247,000 after buying an additional 2,440,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,130,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,394,000 after buying an additional 1,125,817 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Lazard by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,967,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,664,000 after buying an additional 522,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,060,000 after buying an additional 93,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Lazard by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,239,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,609,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZ stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,330. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.69. Lazard has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.18 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

