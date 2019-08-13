Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Decreases Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,943. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.18. The stock has a market cap of $231.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $219.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $7,010,097.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,567,742.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $1,652,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Gabelli lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

