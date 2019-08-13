LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 276.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 94.2% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $304,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.61.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.40. 143,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,598,825. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.86%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

