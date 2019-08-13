LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LGIH. ValuEngine lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on LGI Homes from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

LGIH traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, hitting $75.96. 5,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,808. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $77.50. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.10.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $461.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $186,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,407 shares in the company, valued at $924,197.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,094,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

