Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Insider Balan Nair Buys 15,060 Shares

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) insider Balan Nair purchased 15,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $249,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Balan Nair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Balan Nair purchased 14,500 shares of Liberty Latin America stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $249,690.00.

Shares of LILA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 141,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.83. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 480.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. 18.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LILA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Latin America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

