Libra Credit (LBA) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.67 Million

Libra Credit (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, Libra Credit has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. Libra Credit has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and $1.49 million worth of Libra Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Libra Credit token can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, UEX, Kyber Network and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Libra Credit Token Profile

Libra Credit was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Libra Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,546,065 tokens. Libra Credit’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Libra Credit is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Libra Credit’s official website is www.mycred.io.

Buying and Selling Libra Credit

Libra Credit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Gate.io, IDEX, Bibox, OKEx, Bilaxy, Huobi, DDEX and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Libra Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Libra Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Libra Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

