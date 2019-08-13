Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Short Interest Update

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 57,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of LWAY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.07. 19,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE owned approximately 0.06% of Lifeway Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats.

