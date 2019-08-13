LIGHTHOUSE BK S/SH (OTCMKTS:LGHT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.22

LIGHTHOUSE BK S/SH (OTCMKTS:LGHT)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and traded as low as $25.85. LIGHTHOUSE BK S/SH shares last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 140 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24.

About LIGHTHOUSE BK S/SH (OTCMKTS:LGHT)

Lighthouse Bank provides commercial and personal banking products and services to individuals, professionals, small to medium-sized businesses, and non-profit organizations in Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties, California. Its deposit products include checking, money market, savings accounts, and personal banking services.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LIGHTHOUSE BK S/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIGHTHOUSE BK S/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.