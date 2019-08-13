Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$22.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LSPD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$29.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$29.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$27.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.00.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$47.73 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of C$18.05 and a twelve month high of C$49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$39.41.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

