Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Raised to C$52.00 at TD Securities

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$52.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$27.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$29.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.00.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$47.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.41. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of C$18.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.70.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.