Litecoin (LTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.68 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $84.52 or 0.00795127 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Negocie Coins, Coinsuper and Poloniex. Litecoin has a total market cap of $5.33 billion and $2.68 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000895 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00013677 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,031,881 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

