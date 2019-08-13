LiteDoge (LDOGE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15.00

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded down 33.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, LiteDoge has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. LiteDoge has a total market cap of $173,461.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteDoge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LiteDoge alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,304.48 or 2.13899116 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000532 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00026953 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001102 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

LiteDoge Profile

LDOGE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 15,300,824,580 coins. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech.

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiteDoge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteDoge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.