Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Short Interest Down 26.0% in July

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,900 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the June 30th total of 2,852,400 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.2 days.

LIVX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. 38,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,999. Livexlive Media has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 105.60% and a negative return on equity of 231.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Livexlive Media will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,111 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 643.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 315,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 273,055 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 85,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 53,276 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Livexlive Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Livexlive Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

