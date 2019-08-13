Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Short Interest Update

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,204,700 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 2,758,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

Get Loews alerts:

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $323,793.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,766.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $36,507.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,214.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,678. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Loews by 182.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 23.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Loews by 20.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE L traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 848,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,050. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.64. Loews has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 4.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Loews will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 8.80%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.