Loki Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Loki has a total market cap of $6.50 million and $42,174.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. During the last week, Loki has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,644.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.19 or 0.01947364 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.90 or 0.03288759 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00790408 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.00792457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00056073 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00528666 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00152232 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 42,035,196 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. Loki’s official website is loki.network.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

