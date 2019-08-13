Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $12.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Loop Industries an industry rank of 165 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOOP. ValuEngine raised Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other Loop Industries news, Director Sidney Mortimer Horn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Loop Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOOP traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $12.84. 6,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,781. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $503.26 million, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

