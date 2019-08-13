Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Reaches $0.0284

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $934.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00269720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.65 or 0.01297516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022097 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00096702 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinMex, IDAX, Switcheo Network and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

