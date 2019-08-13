Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 3,040 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.09% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,907,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,592,000 after purchasing an additional 617,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,205,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,190,000 after purchasing an additional 115,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,110,000 after purchasing an additional 103,768 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 178,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,608,000 after purchasing an additional 100,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,867,000 after purchasing an additional 80,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRT. Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,846. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $115.09 and a 52 week high of $139.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.49%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

