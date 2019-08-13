Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Teradata worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teradata by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teradata to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

TDC stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,647. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $31.87 and a twelve month high of $49.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.17 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

