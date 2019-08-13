Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $7.46 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 135.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,576 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,269,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,282,000 after buying an additional 2,978,615 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in shares of Eaton by 7,553.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,689,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 935.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 666,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,693,000 after purchasing an additional 602,093 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 888,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,017,000 after purchasing an additional 441,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4,728.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 301,180 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $6,668,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,526.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Leonetti acquired 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $49,820.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127 shares in the company, valued at $10,043.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.14. 278,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,523. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.85. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 target price on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

