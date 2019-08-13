Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 12,350 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,969,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,139,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $99.20. 7,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,930. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.30 and a 52 week high of $103.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.64. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

