Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 2,150.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,020 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.18% of Valvoline worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 249.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 49,921 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Valvoline by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 136,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in Valvoline by 3.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 86,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Buckingham Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of VVV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.31. 27,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,057. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52. Valvoline Inc has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 80.89%. The business had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

