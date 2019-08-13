Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,271 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $287,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $8,878,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 58.6% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 186,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 102,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $44.57. The stock had a trading volume of 101,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,488. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.01. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $42.13 and a 12-month high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 539,052 shares in the company, valued at $25,184,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley bought 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

