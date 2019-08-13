Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.14.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $19.10 on Friday. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $46.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.11). Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $40.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.66 million. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Satori Capital, Llc sold 550,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $18,909,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sac Acquisition Llc sold 1,457,255 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $50,100,426.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Lovesac by 13.4% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lovesac by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lovesac by 1,264.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Lovesac by 14.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

