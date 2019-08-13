Lydian International (TSE:LYD) Trading Down 7.1%

Lydian International Ltd. (TSE:LYD) was down 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 328,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 373,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,046.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56.

Lydian International (TSE:LYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Lydian International Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lydian International Company Profile (TSE:LYD)

Lydian International Limited is a gold-focused mineral development company pursuing resources in emerging and transitional geopolitical regions. The Company’s main project is the Amulsar Gold Project, a gold development-stage project located in the Republic of Armenia. The Company holds a combined exploration-mining license covering an early-stage gold prospect known as the Kela Project in the Guri region of the Ozurgeti province in Georgia.

