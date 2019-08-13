M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its stake in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MHO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter worth $212,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth $1,316,000. Seacliff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter worth $1,531,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 133,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 11.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 234,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 23,355 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MHO shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of M/I Homes stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,180. M/I Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $36.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35. The firm has a market cap of $971.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $623.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.04 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $985,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $591,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 148,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $4,774,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,235,425 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

