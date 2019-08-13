M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.70

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.70 and last traded at $36.40, with a volume of 22477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

MHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

The company has a market cap of $971.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $623.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.04 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other M/I Homes news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $985,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $591,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 148,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $4,774,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 253,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,235,425. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 79,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,929,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

