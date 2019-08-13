Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQG) Insider Purchases A$23,980.00 in Stock

Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQG) insider Glenn Stevens acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$119.90 ($85.04) per share, with a total value of A$23,980.00 ($17,007.09).

Macquarie Group stock opened at A$120.80 ($85.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$126.76. Macquarie Group Ltd has a 1 year low of A$103.30 ($73.26) and a 1 year high of A$136.84 ($97.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.92.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in five segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Corporate and Asset Finance (CAF), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital.

