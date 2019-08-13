MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 47,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,247. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAG. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 target price on MAG Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

