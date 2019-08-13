MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of MAG traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.07. 43,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,247. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAG. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 target price on MAG Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

