Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) had its price objective lowered by SunTrust Banks to $7.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Mallinckrodt from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Mallinckrodt from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays started coverage on Mallinckrodt in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Shares of MNK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 95,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,958. Mallinckrodt has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $446.08 million, a P/E ratio of 0.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.29.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 111.46%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Mallinckrodt’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mallinckrodt will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan M. Reasons acquired 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,091.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 349,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 1st quarter worth $292,000.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.