Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Short Interest Down 14.7% in July

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,309,600 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 2,707,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:MTW traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.03. 311,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,455. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $581.23 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $504.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Manitowoc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

In related news, CFO David J. Antoniuk sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $83,955.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,114.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 20.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 297.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 12.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 264.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.